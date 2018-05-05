FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – There is some news regarding two backup quarterbacks for the Jets.

For one, Christian Hackenberg, the Jets’ 2016 second-round pick who has yet to play in a NFL game, is working on changing his throwing motion, something that was first reported by NFL Network.

Hackenberg’s coach, Todd Bowles wasn’t aware of the change until after it was done.

“It’s only a small sample, we just started getting out on the field,” Bowles said after Saturday’s rookie minicamp practice. “As the weeks go on, you will be able to tell. It’s too early. I’m aware of it but he hasn’t been on the field enough to notice it completely.”

The Jets are in the second phase of their offseason workouts with their veteran players. Why Hackenberg didn’t inform Bowles prior to tweaking his motion is uncertain.

Bowles didn’t sound too concerned.

“We’ll see how everything goes,” he said. “I’m not saying it needs to be revamped or it’s not revamped production and everything takes care of that.”

NFL Network reported quarterback coach Jeff Christensen is working with Hackenberg.

Another Jets’ quarterback making news is Teddy Bridgewater. Jets officials, including general manager Mike Maccagnan, said Bridgewater is throwing with his teammates during offseason workouts. Yet, Bridgewater has missed nearly two seasons after undergoing knee surgery.

Nobody associated with the Jets will say if Bridgewater is running during these offseason workouts, something players do with a regularity.

When Bowles was asked is Bridgewater running he said, “He’s been working out with us.”

The Jets will have the first of three organized team activities starting on May 22. Bridgewater might be a limited participant for these workouts until the mandatory veteran minicamp on June 12-14.

“He’s like every other quarterback, I expect him to throw and I expect him to be out there throwing and competing with everybody else,” Bowles said.

Running is a mystery. At least for now. It seems the Jets might not let Bridgewater run until training camp, which starts in late July.