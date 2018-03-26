ORLANDO, Fla. — CEO Christopher Johnson said he’s excited that the Jets moved up from No. 6 overall to No. 3 in the draft. He also said he was putting on his best poker face so as not to reveal which position the Jets are focusing on.

“This is, I’m 100 percent sure, having talked with [general manager] Mike Maccagnan and [vice president of player personnel] Brian Heimerdinger and the coaches, that we are going to do something special with that number three spot,” he said Sunday.

Johnson expressed disappointment that the Jets failed to get their No. 1 free-agent target, quarterback Kirk Cousins. He said they moved on quickly to implement Plan B, which was to sign Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater and then move up in the draft in a trade with the Colts.

“We’ve been talking about moving up in the draft since the end of the season,” he said. “It was a discussion that went into high gear as it became apparent we were not going to go with plan A.”

CEO behind Anderson

Two Jets, wide receiver Robby Anderson and linebacker Dylan Donahue, have been arrested this offseason. Johnson said he was upset by the arrests and has spoken with Anderson, whom he’s fond of.

“I honestly think he’s going to straighten out,” he said of Anderson, who also was arrested last May. “I think he is remorseful and is trying to get himself in a better place, and I believe him.”

Johnson said it will be the front office’s decision on his long-term status as a Jet but that “this is really a coach’s decision. I would love to have Robby on the team, but I’m not going to go counter to the coaches and Mike here.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jet streams

Johnson reiterated that there is no playoff mandate for 2018. “I think it’s counter-productive,’’ he said. “It can’t happen fast enough. I’ve said that line a couple of times and it’s really true. I want this team to be in the playoffs. I want this team to be deep in the playoffs. I want this team to be the kind of team that goes to the playoffs year after year. I don’t want to be a flash in the pan.” . . . The Jets announced that free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has signed.