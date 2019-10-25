Jets' C.J. Mosley out for Sunday's game

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — C.J. Mosley finally returned to the Jets’ lineup vs. New England on Monday night after missing four games with a groin injury. But he still didn’t feel quite right out there and eventually was pulled in the 33-0 blowout loss.

That led to questions about the four-time Pro Bowl inside linebacker’s injury and his status going forward. At the very least, don’t look for him in Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.

“C.J.’s going to be out this week,” Adam Gase said Friday before practice. “We’ll know more information after we get through this game as far as what we’re going to be doing, what he’s going to be doing.”

The defensive signal caller was one of the prized acquisitions of the offseason. The Jets signed him for five years and $85 million. He missed three games in five seasons with Baltimore. But he had to leave the opener against Buffalo in the third quarter with the injury.

Originally, he said he had planned to be back the following week. But it didn’t work out that way. After he struggled in his return, the Jets began seeking more medical opinions.

Neville Hewitt was calling the signals in place of Mosley, but he missed the game against the Patriots with neck and knee issues. Rookie Blake Cashman started alongside Mosley. Gase said Hewitt was down for just limited practice work Friday and the coach wasn’t sure if he will play.

“We’ll kind of see where he’s at,” Gase said. “Some days he feels better than others.”

Gase indicated outside linebacker Brandon Copeland is an option to play in Mosley’s place.

“We’ve been working him there,” Gase said. “We kind of had to have a little bit of a plan with outside guys sliding inside anyway over the last two couple of weeks because we’ve gone into each game with just two inside linebackers. … It hasn’t been an ideal situation using some guys.”

Gase said the team would have to add depth at the position for the game, probably from the practice squad. Frankie Luvu and James Burgess are the linebackers on the practice squad.