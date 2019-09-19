TODAY'S PAPER
Jets' C.J. Mosley not practicing Thursday

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley defends against the Bills

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley defends against the Bills in the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets could be without C.J. Mosley again this week.

Mosley is not practicing Thursday because of a groin injury. With the Jets on a bye week after Sunday’s game against the Patriots, the Jets may just hold the linebacker out and give him extra time to heal.

“We’re looking at all that,” Adam Gase said Thursday morning. “I just want to give him every opportunity to be like, ‘I either can or can’t.’”

Mosley was hurt in the Jets’ season-opening loss to Buffalo and has been in the trainer’s room since. He missed Monday’s loss to the Browns. The Jets don’t want Mosley to come back and re-aggravate the issue and be sidelined longer. But Gase said he’s not ready to rule Mosley out just yet.

“I don’t want to put that on him,” Gase said. “I know last week when we said he was out I don’t think he was real happy about that. We want to give him the whole time.”

Quinnen Williams (ankle), Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee), Jordan Jenkins (calf) also aren’t practicing. Josh Bellamy (shoulder) and Trenton Cannon (ankle/hamstring) were expected to be limited at practice.

Williams initially was supposed to practice Thursday, but now Gase said they’re shooting for Friday. Williams also missed Monday’s loss to Cleveland.

“[It’s] not really a setback,” Gase said. “We’re trying to gauge where he’s at. There was a lot of things going really well through that first part of the rehab. Yesterday we did some other things, we felt like let’s leave him inside and strengthen some other stuff, let’s see if we can get him out tomorrow.”

