FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – C.J. Mosley could do some individual drills at practice Thursday, but his return remains unclear.

Adam Gase said it would be a “full organization” decision as to when Mosley returns from a groin injury that has kept him out of the last four games.

“We’re taking this minute-to-minute,” Gase said Wednesday. “We want to make the right decision, whatever we decide to do. It’s going to be more than me just saying, ‘Hey it looks good,’ or the trainers. I think this is going to be full organization, C.J. involved, as far as what’s best for him.”

Mosley got hurt in the second half of the Jets’ season-opening loss to the Bills. Recently, he’s been able to test it more, and appears to have graduated to individual drills. The extra day this week since the Jets play Monday night could help get him on the field.

Although the defense has held its own, Gase likened Mosley’s return to “as impactful as getting a starting quarterback back.” Neville Hewitt has filled in for Mosley.

Chris cross

Gase sounded optimistic Monday about tight end Chris Herndon practicing this week. But Gase labeled Herndon “week-to-week,” on Wednesday because of his hamstring, which is an indication he likely won’t be ready to play the Patriots on Monday.

“The biggest concern we have is having any type of setback because he is a vertical threat type of player,” Gase said. “We just have to make sure we don’t have a huge setback and all of a sudden we lose him for four weeks.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Not enough bodies

Gase decided not to practice Wednesday because the Jets are “pretty banged up.” Kelvin Beachum (ankle), Albert McClellan (concussion), Henry Anderson (shoulder), Nate Hairston (knee), Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle) were among the other Jets who would not have been able to practice.

Two-minute drill

Gase wouldn’t confirm that Kelechi Osemele will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. “We’re going through our process right now,” Gase said. … Sam Darnold was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 338 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. ... The Jets signed linebacker Frankie Luvu to their practice squad after waiving him Tuesday.