Jets hope to have answer on C.J. Mosley's status by Friday, but it's not looking good

Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley during the first

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets expect to have an answer on C.J. Mosley’s health within the next 24 hours, and it doesn't sound like it will be good news.

Mosley returned Monday against New England after missing four games with a groin injury. Now there is concern that it’s something more than that.

“You guys saw him,” Adam Gase said. “He was struggling the last game.”

Gase said the Jets are still doing “a deeper dive” on Mosley. They’re talking to other doctors, specialists and sending out MRIs for more opinions to determine what is bothering the inside linebacker, Gase said

“I don’t know,” Gase said when asked if it could be a long-term injury. “It’s whatever they’re going to tell us here in the next 24 hours.”

Herndon hamstrung

Tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) was limited in practice for the second straight day. He probably would have to go through practice Friday to be able to make his season debut Sunday in Jacksonville.

Herndon was suspended for the first four games of the season and missed the last two because of the hamstring.

“He hasn’t practiced in forever, since training camp,” Gase said. “[Wednesday] was his first day really getting mixed in there in individuals. He has some improvements to make still.”

Two-minute drill

Jamison Crowder popped up on the injury report as limited because of a knee issue … Kelvin Beachum (ankle) and Trenton Cannon (ankle/foot) did not practice Thursday … Ryan Kalil (elbow/shoulder) progressed to limited after missing practice Wednesday. Henry Anderson (shoulder), Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), Steve McLendon (hamstring), Brian Winters (shoulder/knee) and Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) were limited for the second straight practice.

