C.J. Mosley's injury is causing Jets' medical staff to do 'really deep dive'

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley during the first half

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley during the first half against the New England Patriots on Monday at MetLife Stadium Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets' medical staff is doing a “really deep dive” on C.J. Mosley, trying to determine whether something more than his groin is hampering him.

Adam Gase said there is concern about Mosley after seeing him play Monday night against the Patriots. The Jets middle linebacker didn’t have his usual speed and burst in his first game back after missing more than a month with the groin issue.

“It seemed like every time he was on the ground, he’d get up he just didn’t seem comfortable,” Gase said. “I was glad they pulled him out when they did. I didn’t know what was wrong with him.”

Mosley didn’t have a solo tackle for the first time in 79 NFL games. Gase said Mosley looked fine during practice last week. But Mosley said after the game that he was feeling the groin a little bit and that he wouldn’t be fully healthy unless he didn’t play at all. Mosley said that wasn’t in his plans.

But the Jets and their medical staff may have different ideas based on what they find.

“Doctors are doing a really deep dive, just trying to figure out where things are coming from,” Gase said Wednesday. “It might just be more than the groin. We’re trying to figure all that stuff out.”

“We just got to get with the doctors. Once we get all the facts of what’s going on with his body, sit down and figure out what’s the best thing to do going forward, where are we at, what can we do for him, how can we help him?”

The Jets signed Mosley to a five-year, $82.5-million contract to be their defensive leader. The four-time Pro Bowler missed three games in his first five seasons, and already has missed four in his first year as a Jet.

“Anytime he’s not in practice, it’s not ideal,” Gase said. “Not only is he one of our better players but captain. We’re thin right now. We’re running out of bodies at linebacker.”

