C.J. Mosley expects to participate fully when the Jets open training camp at the end of July.

The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker said he has been fully cleared after undergoing core-muscle surgery in December.

“I’m cleared to do everything,” Mosley said on a Zoom call Wednesday afternoon. “Now that I got a chance to get on the field, I can actually do more work as far as foot work and football movements. That was kind of my big thing going to the offseason, being able to cut and plant and do football moves. That won’t stop me during the season from getting back on the field. Once I got that out of the way, I’m pretty confident that I’ll be good to go.”

Mosley was the Jets’ big signing last offseason, but he injured his groin in Week 1 and appeared in just two games after inking a five-year, $85-million deal. His healthy return is a reason for optimism for the Jets.

A defensive playmaker and one of the top middle linebackers in the NFL, Mosley has participated in the Jets’ virtual off-season program. He believes familiarity with coordinator Gregg Williams’ system will benefit the team when they can finally hit the field together.

“I feel like this year we have a pretty solid foundation,” Mosley said. “As far as the defense aspect we’ve done really well with virtual meetings. Once we get on the field, guys already know the system, so it won’t be so much learning it. It will be more repetition for the defense and for the team to try and get going as quick as possible.”

Mosley also spoke about this country's civil unrest in the wake of the George Floyd killing and commended Jets CEO Christopher Johnson for joining a virtual team meeting and opening a dialogue with everyone. Mosley said Johnson gave out his “personal info” and told them to reach out to him anytime to talk or work out something.

“He pretty much let us know that anything that we needed he was there to help,” Mosley said. “That definitely meant a lot to me and I’m sure to everybody else.”

Mosley said he hopes other owners do the same things and that the NFL, the players association and the players all work together to help their communities going forward. Mosley said the end goals are “equality for all, bettering the system as far as the police.”

When games start, Mosley said he’s not sure whether he will take a knee during the National Anthem. He said the Jets should speak collectively about what they should do to show solidarity, and that Johnson and coach Adam Gase should be involved in the discussions.

“As a leader, I need to talk to my teammates first,” Mosley said. “I need to talk to Coach Gase first. I need to talk to the owner first.”

Mosley was one of the Baltimore Ravens players who took a knee before a game in London against the Jaguars in 2017 just days after President Donald Trump said owners should fire players who fail to stand for the National Anthem. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick started that movement in protest of what he felt was unfair treatment of minorities by law enforcement and the legal system. Mosley said after the Ravens returned from London, some players took a knee or locked arms.

“From that experience,” Mosley said, “I know I can use that to talk to the coaches, talk to players and see if that’s something we want to do moving forward.”

“It’s going to come up again,” he added. “Some guys are going to kneel again. Some guys won’t. I hope the NFL and the owners can look back on that situation and make sure we handled it the right way. I would think the NFL and owners and the coaches would have our backs 100 percent as far as support. We have to have that conversation to see what everybody’s mindset is.”