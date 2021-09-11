CHARLOTTE, N.C. — C.J. Mosley was home a year ago, watching the Jets and the NFL on TV.

It was weird for Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker with the Ravens. He had played football since he was a boy in Alabama, but Mosley opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID-19.

The 2-14 Jets definitely missed him. Mosley missed everything about football. The practices. The meetings. Watching film. Going over game plans. Team meals. Driving or busing to stadiums and even hitting traffic on the way.

Mosley makes his return Sunday in the Jets’ season opener in Carolina. It’s Week 1 and Mosley can’t wait.

"I’m very excited," he said. "I’ve just been taking it day-by-day, not taking anything for granted. Any time I can get just a little moment to be by myself, I kind of look around and see everything.

"I feel very humble to be back on the field and in the NFL. It could have easily gone the other way. I’m very honored and very blessed to still be playing in this league."

Mosley, 29, has appeared in only two games since signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019. In Week 1, Mosley suffered a groin injury that ultimately required surgery.

He was looking to bounce back in 2020. But Mosley put football on hold during the pandemic. He didn’t stop working, though.

This past offseason, rumors swirled that the Jets were shopping Mosley. They had a new coaching staff, were switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense and wanted to save some money.

Mosley didn’t stop working, but he wasn’t sure what would happen or where he would end up.

"NFL for players stands for Not For Long," Mosley said. "At some point, the NFL is looking for the next man up. At the end of the day, I’m not immune to losing my position, to being cut, to finding a new team. This sport you can’t take for granted because there’s always new players coming in to try and take your spot."

Mosley focused on getting himself in the best shape possible. He lost about 20 pounds and returned to the Jets weighing 231, his lowest weight since college. Being leaner and quicker should help Mosley in Robert Saleh’s system, where he’ll be in coverage more.

"I can’t say enough good things about C.J.," Saleh said. "The leadership part, the man, the character, all of it, which is A-plus plus. The football part, he looked like he never left."

Mosley wants to prove he’s better than before. He’s hungry to show he can play in any defense and still dominate. There’s no guarantee he will be a Jet next year.

The players voted Mosley a captain. His presence will be huge for a young defensive group and linebacker corps in which rookies Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen will flank Mosley.

"[Mosley’s] a guy that’s as even keeled as I’ve seen any player in this league, especially at the caliber that he plays," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "He’s a great source of consistency and his demeanor is calming to these young guys. They’re going to lean on him on Sundays for sure."

Mosley doesn’t know how many more Sundays he has with the Jets or in the NFL. After all the time away and all the uncertainty, Mosley relishes this moment right here, right now.

"You can be here, and the next day you can be gone," he said. "I’m looking at year seven already. I can remember yesterday when I was just getting in the league.

"It’s just a humbling experience what I went through the past two years. It’s a humbling experience when you come into the building every day and have your name in a locker room."