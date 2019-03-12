The Jets continue to be aggressive in free agency, as they are set to add another defensive playmaker to their linebacking corps.

Free agent C.J. Mosley, a four-time Pro-Bowler with the Ravens, intends to sign with the Jets, a league source confirmed Tuesday morning. The deal reportedly is for five years and $85 million, and can’t be signed or announced until Wednesday.

It’s been quite a start to the free-agent negotiation period for general manager Mike Maccagnan and the Jets. They reached a deal with former Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr on Monday night. Barr, like Mosley, has made four Pro Bowls.

These are big moves by Maccagnan and give new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams the kind of aggressive, versatile players that fit his style and approach.

It also means the Jets could be moving on from inside linebacker Darron Lee. A first-round pick in 2016, Lee never lived up to expectations and finished the season serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s anti-drug policy.

Mosley, 26, was one of the biggest names on the free-agent market. The Ravens wanted Mosley back, but the Jets outbid Baltimore and reached an agreement overnight.

Taken 17th in the 2014 draft, one spot before the Jets selected Calvin Pryor, Mosley has been an impact player for the Ravens.

He’s made four Pro Bowls in five years and was the leading tackler on the league’s No.1 defense last season.

Mosley recorded 105 tackles for Baltimore last season, the fourth time he broke 100 in a season. He has made 595 career tackles to go along with nine interceptions, 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

The Jets were expected to be one of the most active teams in free agency, and they’re living up to that.

They also came to terms on deals with wide receiver Jamison Crowder and receiver/special teams player Josh Bellamy on Monday – the first day teams could negotiate with free agents.

The Jets still have work to do on both sides of the ball and are believed to be in the mix for the top free agent, running back Le’Veon Bell. They also need to address the secondary as well as the defensive line.