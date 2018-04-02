TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
41° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Clive Walford claimed off waivers by Jets to fortify tight end position

Former Oakland Raiders tight end Clive Walford (88)

Former Oakland Raiders tight end Clive Walford (88) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. on Nov. 15, 2015. Photo Credit: AP / Beck Diefenbach

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Print

The Jets claimed tight end Clive Walford off waivers from the Oakland Raiders on Monday. Walford (6-4, 254 pounds) caught nine passes for 80 yards in 13 games last season. Walford, a 2015 third-round pick out of Miami (Fla.), has caught 70 passes for 768 yards with six touchdowns in 44 career games.

The Jets are looking for depth and experience at tight end after losing last year’s starter Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

In addition to Walford, the Jets have tight ends Jordan Leggett, Eric Tomlinson and Neal Sterling on the roster.

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

New York Sports

A group of Yankees fans decided to tailgate Yankees fans nix game plan, tailgate on LI
A snowman was built on the field at Mets shuffle rotation after canceling game
Fans cheer during Game 5 of the ALCS Poll: Yanks the favorite among most NYC baseball fans
Former Knick Charles Oakley exchanges words with a MSG files to dismiss Oakley’s civil lawsuit
The Yankee Stadium ground crew works to clear Yankee home opener snowed out
Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks to reporters before Lennon: A little early to say Boone’s a bust