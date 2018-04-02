The Jets claimed tight end Clive Walford off waivers from the Oakland Raiders on Monday. Walford (6-4, 254 pounds) caught nine passes for 80 yards in 13 games last season. Walford, a 2015 third-round pick out of Miami (Fla.), has caught 70 passes for 768 yards with six touchdowns in 44 career games.

The Jets are looking for depth and experience at tight end after losing last year’s starter Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

In addition to Walford, the Jets have tight ends Jordan Leggett, Eric Tomlinson and Neal Sterling on the roster.