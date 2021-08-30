FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — C.J. Mosley was scrolling through Instagram when he found out the Jets acquired defensive end Shaq Lawson. Mosely then saw a clip of Lawson jawing with Jets center Connor McGovern from 2019.

"Team chemistry is going to be real high," Mosley joked.

McGovern was with Denver and Lawson with Buffalo when the two got into it after a game. Lawson, who had two sacks, got in McGovern’s face, and said "I got two sacks on your [expletive], you’ll remember me now." Bills center Mitch Morse got in between them.

On Monday, McGovern made light of the dust-up. Last year, he played twice against Lawson, who was with the Dolphins. McGovern said it was "cordial" and that the two "laughed about it."

"If you just type my name in [Google], it’s always the first thing that pops up," McGovern said. "Set the record straight, the two sacks were not on me. I’m excited. He’s a great player. He’s going to be a nice addition to our team."

The Jets acquired Lawson from the Texans for a 2022 sixth-round pick on Sunday to fill an edge rusher spot that opened up when Carl Lawson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

"I’m excited because that’s another player we can have on the edge and get pressure on the quarterback in the run and pass game," Mosley said. "It’s going to be fun to get to know him and see what he can do with us and help this team win."

Welcome Matt

Robert Saleh called former NFL quarterback and offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh "an old soul" who can give help and guidance to rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and first-time coordinator Mike LaFleur.

The Jets hired Cavanaugh as senior offensive assistant, filling the vacancy left by Greg Knapp’s tragic death after a biking accident.

"[He’s] had so many different experiences," Saleh said. "For Mike as a play caller, to help him through all the different questions he might have, game planning — such a valuable resource. For the quarterback, talking about the different experiences that he’s had, and developing quarterbacks along the way.

"It’s very similar, God rest his soul, with Knapper and what we were expecting out of him. To have him, he’s going to provide a lot."

Two-minute drill

The Jets released safety Bennett Jackson to make room for Lawson. They have to trim the roster to 53 by 4 p.m Tuesday . . . Safety Ashtyn Davis, who was recovering from foot surgery that cut his rookie season short, was activated from the PUP list . . George Fant (personal reasons), Michael Carter (lower extremity) and Vyncint Smith (heel) did not practice.