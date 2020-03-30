TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
49° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets make Connor McGovern signing official

Broncos offensive guard Connor McGovern takes the field

Broncos offensive guard Connor McGovern takes the field during an NFL preseason game against the 49ers on Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver.  Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

The Jets officially signed versatile offensive lineman Connor McGovern.

The former Broncos center inked a three-year, $27 million deal, with $18 million guaranteed on Monday.

“Couldn’t be more excited to be a Jet,” McGovern tweeted. “Hopefully with all the craziness going on we can get to work soon. Excited for big things to come.”

McGovern has played center and guard for the Broncos. He started 31 games over the past two seasons for Denver. McGovern didn’t commit a penalty in 1,013 snaps last year and allowed just one sack.

A fifth-round pick out of Missouri in 2016, McGovern will be one of the leaders of a rebuilt offensive line. The Jets reached deals with four other offensive linemen in free agency: tackle George Fant, guard Alex Lewis, guard Greg Van Roten, who went to Chaminade High School, and Josh Andrews.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

George M. Steinbrenner Field is seen Friday March Florida lockdown could delay MLB's restart date
The Packers' Blake Martinez reacts after a third-down Martinez believes he can tackle misconceptions with Giants
John Tavares of the Maple Leafs skates during Tavares wishes LIers well during COVID-19 pandemic
Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez chases 49ers tight Distance learning for new Giants linebacker Blake Martinez
Huntington's Matt Frevola hits pads on Thursday, Oct. LI's UFC fighters in tough spot between performing, social distancing
Yankees catcher Joe Girardi hits the ball during Cone, Filippelli to tweet during YES replay of '96 World Series Game 6
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search