The Jets officially signed versatile offensive lineman Connor McGovern.

The former Broncos center inked a three-year, $27 million deal, with $18 million guaranteed on Monday.

“Couldn’t be more excited to be a Jet,” McGovern tweeted. “Hopefully with all the craziness going on we can get to work soon. Excited for big things to come.”

McGovern has played center and guard for the Broncos. He started 31 games over the past two seasons for Denver. McGovern didn’t commit a penalty in 1,013 snaps last year and allowed just one sack.

A fifth-round pick out of Missouri in 2016, McGovern will be one of the leaders of a rebuilt offensive line. The Jets reached deals with four other offensive linemen in free agency: tackle George Fant, guard Alex Lewis, guard Greg Van Roten, who went to Chaminade High School, and Josh Andrews.