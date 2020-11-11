Jets claim former Giants DB Corey Ballentine off waivers

The Jets claimed former Giants cornerback Corey Ballentine off waivers on Wednesday.

Ballentine, 24, appeared in nine games this season, starting twice. He had 16 tackles before the Giants waived him on Tuesday. A sixth-round pick last year, Ballentine totaled 26 tackles and two pass defenses in 22 games as a Giant.

He could help the Jets on special teams. Ballentine has returned 19 kicks for an average of 23.5 yards the past two seasons. The Jets are next to last in the NFL on kickoff returns, averaging 18.4 yards.

The Jets, the only winless team in the NFL, are off to a franchise-worst 0-9 start. They have their bye this week.