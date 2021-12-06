Corey Davis’ first year as a Jet is over.

The veteran wide receiver, and one of the Jets’ big free-agent signings this year, will undergo season-ending core-muscle surgery on Tuesday, coach Robert Saleh said.

Davis had been dealing with a groin issue that kept him out of last week’s game. He returned in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles and aggravated it after making a catch and being tackled on the sideline.

"I feel awful for Corey," Saleh said. "He’s one of the true pros in this league, goes about his business the right way, shows up every day to work. He does everything the right way. For his season to be cut short, I know he’s hurt. But at the same time, we’ll get him back next year. He’ll be better than ever.

The Jets signed Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million contract to be their No. 1 receiver. He appeared in only nine games, and finished with 34 catches for 492 yards and four touchdowns. Davis also missed two games with a hip injury.

It continues to be a rough season for veterans that the Jets signed in free agency.

They lost edge rusher Carl Lawson (ruptured Achilles) for the season in training camp and safety LaMarcus Joyner (torn triceps) after the first game. Defensive end Vinny Curry is taking this year off after Jets doctors discovered he had a rare blood disorder. Tevin Coleman, Keelan Cole, Jarrad Davis and Sheldon Rankins all have missed time as well.

Without Davis, the Jets will continue to rely on rookie Elijah Moore, who leads the team with 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns. It should mean more opportunities for Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith and Cole, who could return from the COVID-19 list this week.

"There’s a lot of pieces there," Saleh said. "I feel really good about that receiver group. Not one person has to step up. They just have to continue doing their job and run the offense that needs to be run and make stuff happen when the ball hits them in the hands."

Becton update

Saleh said he had nothing new to report on left tackle Mekhi Becton. He had knee surgery 11 weeks ago and still isn’t practicing. The original timetable was 4-8 weeks. With five weeks left and Becton needing to get back into playing shape, it’s fair to wonder whether his season is over as well.

Two-minute drill

Starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff, who left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, is day-to-day… Rookie nickel corner Michael Carter II is in the concussion protocol, but Saleh said it’s looking "optimistic" that he’ll be cleared to play this week.