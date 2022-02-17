Jets position analysis: The wide receivers

One of the Jets’ main priorities this offseason has to be to get Zach Wilson more weapons.

They need to find the next Deebo Samuel, Tyreek Hill or Ja’Marr Chase, or at least a close facsimile of those dynamic playmakers.

Drafting Elijah Moore last year was a good start. He had an impressive rookie season and looks like someone who can grow with Wilson and should flourish in coordinator Mike LaFleur’s system.

The Jets need more, much more.

They threw the fifth-fewest touchdown passes in the NFL last season. Some of that had to do with Wilson’s inexperience and not always making the right decision, particularly earlier in the season. Still, the Jets have to add playmakers who make Wilson’s job easier.

Corey Davis’ season was marred by injury after signing a three-year, $37.5 million deal. The Jets are banking on him returning from core muscle surgery and having a much better 2022.

The Jets still need more.

Braxton Berrios, Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole are free agents. Denzel Mims is under contract, but he regressed last year and doesn’t appear to be a part of the future.

You’re not winning without talented, dependable receivers who can win one-on-ones against many if not all defensive backs.

The Jets have the assets to swing a deal for a receiver if one becomes available. Calvin Ridley’s name has been linked to the Jets.

Some intriguing names in free agency include Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Williams. It's hard to see Adams leaving Green Bay if Aaron Rodgers returns or Godwin bolting from Tampa, but the Jets have to make a splash here.

In the draft, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave (Ohio State), Treylon Burks (Arkansas), Jameson Williams (Alabama), Drake London (USC) are considered the top receivers. The Jets have four of the first 38 picks. They could grab one of these receivers or use their assets to trade for one.

Here’s a look at the Jets’ wide receiver position as free agency and the draft nears. (Salaries via overthecap.com):

Corey Davis

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $13.666 million ($13 million guaranteed)

He left Tennessee and signed with the Jets to be their No. 1 receiver, but injuries and drops limited him all season. Davis missed eight games with hip and groin injuries, including the final five. He started strong with a two-touchdown game in his Jets’ debut, but scored just two the rest of the season. The Jets need him to be more consistent and more reliable.

Elijah Moore

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $2.032 million ($1.066 million guaranteed)

The rookie grew as the year went on and ended up leading the Jets in targets (77), receiving yards (538) and total touchdowns (six) despite missing six games (concussion, quad injury). All six scores came in Moore’s last six games. He showed the ability to line up in the backfield, in the slot and on the outside, and he should only continue to develop and become more explosive in this offense.

Denzel Mims

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $1.482 million (Not guaranteed)

The 2020 second-round pick had a disappointing second NFL season filled with penalties, drops and plenty of watching. He caught just eight passes and played a total of 279 snaps for this injury-riddled receiver group. Mims missed three games with COVID, was inactive twice and didn’t play in another game. A bout of food poisoning in the spring ended up costing Mims valuable time with the new coaching staff/system, and he never really worked his way into the mix. The Jets could give him one last chance or just decide Mims is not the fight fit.

Jamison Crowder

2022 Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

He led the Jets in receptions for the third-straight year, which was likely his last with the team. Crowder was signed to a three-year, $28.5 million in 2019 to play the all-important slot position in former coach Adam Gase’s system. Crowder took a pay cut this year after the Jets acquired Davis, Moore and Keelan Cole. Crowder – who missed nine games the past two seasons – handled his situation like a pro, but he and the Jets likely will move on from each other.

Braxton Berrios

2022 Status: Unrestricted free agent

Berrios was first-team All-Pro as a kick returner as well as a valuable receiver and security blanket for Wilson. The young quarterback relied on Berrios and trusted him, and Berrios had a career year in which he finished second on the Jets with five total touchdowns (two receiving, two rushing and one kick return) and led the NFL in average yards per kick return. That means the Jets should do everything possible to re-sign Berrios. There already have been some contract talks between the Jets and Berrios’ reps. He’s too valuable for the Jets not to bring back.

Keelan Cole

2022 Status: Unrestricted free agent

After his best season as a pro in 2020 with the Jaguars, Cole had one of his least productive years with the Jets, who gave him a one-year $5.5 million deal. He seemed like a good fit for Mike LaFleur’s offense, yet he scored his first – and only – touchdown in Week 18. If the Jets bring back Cole for depth, it’s got to be at a much lower price, but they should be able to find a better option.

Jeff Smith

2022 Status: Exclusive Rights Free Agent

He had just as many catches as Mims (8) and just as many starts (3). Smith can fill in at receiver and has special teams value as a gunner. He won’t cost much to provide depth. Jets should bring him back.

D.J. Montgomery

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $825,000 (Not guaranteed)

He spent most of the last two years on the Jets practice squad. Montgomery played in three games last season and had three catches for 36 yards. The Jets claimed Montgomery off of waivers from Cleveland in 2020 and signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January.

Tarik Black

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $705,000 (Not guaranteed)

He was signed to the Jets’ practice squad in December, elevated for the season finale against Buffalo and had one catch. The Jets signed Black to a reserve/futures deal after the season.

Rodney Adams

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $825,000 (Not guaranteed)

The Jets signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January. A fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017, Adams has played two NFL games in his career and has no catches.