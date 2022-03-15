TODAY'S PAPER
Cornerback D.J. Reed agrees to three-year deal with Jets, source confirms

D.J. Reed #2 of the Seattle Seahawks intercepts

D.J. Reed #2 of the Seattle Seahawks intercepts the ball during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.  Credit: Getty Images/Steph Chambers

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Joe Douglas began addressing the Jets' defense on Tuesday.

The Jets general manager reached an agreement with former Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed, a league source confirmed. Reed will sign a three-year deal worth $33 million and reunite with his first defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh.

Reed was a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2018. He spent his first two seasons in San Francisco playing for Saleh. Reed’s knowledge of Saleh’s system makes him a natural fit. The Jets also needed to add a proven cornerback to their mostly young and inexperienced group.

The Jets started a second-year player (Bryce Hall) and two rookies, Brandin Echols and Michael Carter II, at cornerback for most of last season.

The 25-year-old Reed started all 14 games he played for Seattle last year. He had two interceptions, 10 passes defended and 78 tackles.

Reed is the first defensive player that the Jets struck a deal with in free agency after focusing on the offensive side of the football on Monday. The Jets aren’t done with the secondary. Douglas is trying to add a safety, which is another position of need.

The Jets were in the mix for former Saint Marcus Williams, who agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens. Jordan Whitehead and Tyrann Mathieu remain options for the Jets.

