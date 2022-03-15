Joe Douglas strengthened the Jets’ secondary on the second day of free agency, adding two proven starters to the defensive backfield.

The Jets general manager struck deals with former Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed and former Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead, according to league sources.

Reed will sign a three-year, $33 million contract and will reunite with his first defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh. Whitehead will ink a two-year deal worth $14. 5 million. Deals can’t be signed or made official until the new league year, which begins Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Jets were expected to turn their attention to the defensive side of the football after Douglas focused on offense on Monday when he reached agreements to sign Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson and tight end C.J. Uzomah and re-sign wide receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios and running back Tevin Coleman.

Douglas’ early moves earned him a strong endorsement from Jets owner Woody Johnson.

"Joe and his team have been outstanding the last two days," Johnson tweeted. "Exciting things to come. Go #Jets!"

Reed, a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2018, spent his first two seasons in San Francisco playing for Saleh. Reed’s knowledge of Saleh’s system makes him a natural fit. The Jets also needed to add a proven cornerback to their mostly young and inexperienced group.

The Jets started a second-year player, Bryce Hall, and two rookies – Brandin Echols and Michael Carter II – at cornerback for most of last season. Reed will start on the outside with Hall and Echols competing for the other outside spot. Carter II is expected to start at nickelback.

The 25-year-old Reed started all 14 games he played for Seattle last year. He had two interceptions, 10 passes defended and 78 tackles.

At 5-9, Reed doesn’t possess the length Saleh normally looks for in his corners, but he was a playmaker in Seattle in coverage and in the run game. In 24 games with the Seahawks, Reed had four picks, 17 passes defended and 140 tackles.

The Jets probably aren’t done with the cornerback position. They could add another one through free agency or in the draft, where they have four of the first 38 picks.

Safety was another position the Jets needed to address, and they have done that.

They already re-signed LaMarcus Joyner, but they wanted to bring in another starter to a safety room that features Ashtyn Davis, Jason Pinnock, Elijah Riley, Will Parks and Kai Nacua

Marcus Maye is a free agent and rehabbing from a torn Achilles he suffered in November. Even if he were to return to the Jets, which always seemed like a long shot, Maye will miss a good portion of the season.

The Jets were in the mix for former Saint Marcus Williams, who ended up agreeing to a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens. Whitehead came in much cheaper, allowing the Jets to maintain the flexibility to make other moves.

Whitehead, who turns 25 on Friday, was a fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers out of Pitt. In four seasons with Tampa, Whitehead started 55 of the 59 games, recording 292 tackles, five interceptions and 25 passes defended.

A hard hitter, Whitehead also showed his toughness playing in the Super Bowl two years ago with a partially torn labrum.

The Jets have been linked to Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with one of their first-round picks. He would bolster the defensive backfield even more. The Jets, however, have other needs that they may want to address in the draft if they can’t do it in free agency, most notably edge rusher and receiver.

Zach Wilson needs more weapons. Douglas’ first set of moves were done with Wilson in mind, including Berrios’ return.

Berrios signed his new two-year, $12 million contract on Tuesday. He became a focal point of the offense late in the season and someone Wilson looked for and trusted. Berrios said Wilson was one of the first people to reach out when the deal got done.

"He was ecstatic," Berrios said via Zoom. "I was the same. We’re really looking forward to picking up where we left off at the end of last year."

Berrios made it clear to the organization and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, that he wanted to remain a Jet and that money wouldn’t be the deciding factor.

"I have a great thing with everybody in the building and on the field as well," Berrios said. "I told him I didn’t want to chase every penny. I wasn’t trying to auction off the highest bidder. This was comfortable, this was a great destination for me. I was clear about that throughout this whole process. I’m so happy that I’m here."