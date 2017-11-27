Revis Island returns to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Maybe opposing wide receivers don’t feel like it’s an island anymore given the 32-year old cornerback, who signed with the Chiefs last week, isn’t the same player anymore.

That’s of no concern to the Jets, who will face their former teammate, a man whom coach Todd Bowles called a “Jets legend” last week.

“I’m just focused on preparing for the defense as a whole,” wide receiver Jermaine Kearse said Monday afternoon. “I don’t want to make this bigger than what it is. I know it’s a little homecoming for him going against his former team but I’m just going to prepare the way I have this whole season and not make it bigger than what it is and just try and go out there and try and compete.”

Revis has played three career games against the team that drafted him 14th overall in the 2007 draft. Revis has no picks but has five tackles and two victories.

And seeing how the Chiefs are struggling, Revis is needed to help his new team. The Chiefs have lost three in a row and five of six but lead the AFC West, one game ahead of the surging Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach Andy Reid had to defend his commitment to keeping Alex Smith as the starting quarterback, so with that additional drama going on, it pales in comparison to Revis’ return.

“I’ve been on teams where you spent time worrying about a player and the other 10 guys kill you,” Bowles said. “We have to get ready for the Chiefs and not Darrelle.”

What type of player the Jets will see Sunday is uncertain.

Revis didn’t attend any minicamps, training camps and missed the first two months of the season. There is an expectation Revis is in shape and though he didn’t play Sunday because he was still getting caught up on the scheme, he should be ready this week.

“I’ve played against Revis and these guys know him. I don’t think there has to be a lot of scouting going on,” quarterback Josh McCown said. “It’s probably . . . a little bit of an advantage they are so familiar with him. They practiced with him all last year, and the last few years here, so we’ll see where he lines up.”