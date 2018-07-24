Darrelle Revis' retirement with Jets

Darrelle Revis retired as a Jet on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Darrelle Revis poses with New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles in front of Revis Island after he officially retires as a Jet during a press conference at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis speaks to the media after he officially retires as a New York Jet during a press conference at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis stands with his mother Diana Gilbert after he signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a New York Jet during a press conference at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis stands with New York Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson after he signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a Jet during a press conference at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Darrelle Revis holds up his one-day contract that he signed to officially retire as a New York Jet during a press conference at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.