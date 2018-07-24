Darrelle Revis retires as a Jet

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — If Darrelle Revis had had his way, he would have spent his entire career with the Jets, he said. Tuesday, he got the next best thing.

Revis, who officially retired in a ceremony at 1 Jets Drive, signed a ceremonial one-day contract to end his career as a Jet. The cornerback said he believes he’ll stick around football and was open to the idea of coaching one day. The Jets also inducted the four-time All Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler into their legends community.

“I put my heart and soul into wearing the green and white,” he said. “I’m overwhelmed. I’m excited.”

The shutdown corner was a menace to opposing receivers and was best known for “Revis Island” — that swath of territory that he covered that, in his prime, seemed impenetrable to opposing offenses. (The Jets even set up a fake little island – replete with sand and trees, just outside the auditorium.)

Revis was drafted 14th overall in 2007 and played with the Jets for eight of his 11 seasons, eventually ending his NFL tenure with the Chiefs. In 108 games with the Jets, he had 424 tackles, 25 interceptions, three forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and three touchdowns on interception returns.