Jets officially trade Darron Lee to Chiefs for 2020 sixth-round draft pick

Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee returns an interception

Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee returns an interception during the second half of a game against the Colts on Oct. 14, 2018. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Darron Lee officially is an ex-Jet.

The agreed-upon trade with the Kansas City Chiefs was finalized Friday after Lee passed his physical. The Jets acquired Kansas City’s sixth-round pick in 2020 for Lee.

Acting general manager Adam Gase executed this trade hours after replacing Mike Maccagnan on an interim basis. Maccagnan was fired on Wednesday.

Lee was a first-round pick in 2016, but he never lived up to expectations after being taken 20th overall by Maccagnan.

The inside linebacker did seem to be turning the corner in 2018, but his season was derailed when he was suspended for the final four games for violating the terms of the NFL’s anti-drug policy.

Lee had two interceptions, one of them a pick-six, in the Jets’ season-opening win at Detroit, and showed improvement in his pass coverage. He ended the season with 99 tackles in 12 games. Lee totaled 298 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions in three seasons with the Jets.

