The Jets gave another indication that linebacker Darron Lee doesn’t have a long-term future with the team.

Friday was the deadline to pick up Lee’s fifth-year option, and the Jets declined, league sources said. This comes as no surprise, as the Jets have tried to trade Lee and are expected to continue to see if they can get something for him.

He is under contract for the upcoming season, but Lee will be a free agent in 2020 now that the Jets have passed on his $9.5-million option. The Jets have needs in the secondary and on the offensive line. If the Jets could flip Lee for a cornerback or center, they certainly would consider it.

Lee hasn’t lived up to expectations after the Jets selected him with the 20th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Lee didn’t help himself last season by being suspended for the final four games for violating the NFL’s anti-drug policy.

His days as a Jet appeared to be numbered after they signed four-time Pro Bowl inside linebacker C.J. Mosley to a five-year, $85-million deal in free agency. Mosley will be the Jets’ defensive leader and play-caller with Avery Williamson manning the other inside linebacker position.

“I’m not going to sit here and speculate about players per se, like whether they’re going to be on or off the roster,” Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said last week. “Darron has played and done some good things for us. We'll see how this unfolds going forward.

“I think we have some very good competition at a lot of positions. We have some very good depth at a lot of positions right now. We'll see how it unfolds going forward."

It wasn’t exactly a ringing endorsement. But Lee is only 24 years, and if the Jets keep him, he likely will have a role under new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

But Lee has to be accepting of that role as a situational linebacker since he no longer will be a starter; and he has to prove he can be a better professional and better teammate than he has to this point.

Lee was de-activated for a game during his second season because he showed up late for practice. He also was involved in an altercation at a music festival, and had to be restrained by Leonard Williams.

The suspension was the latest misstep for Lee after playing the best football of his career.

Lee showed some improvement in coverage in 2018. He had three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. He finished with 74 tackles, which ranked third on the team, despite Lee missing four games with the suspension.

The Jets are not necessarily in any rush to trade Lee. They could wait and see if a market develops for him as training camp nears or before the season.