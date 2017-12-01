FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets linebacker Darron Lee said Friday practices this week have had fewer mistakes, if any, after the coaches decided to put an extra emphasis on finishing each practice period strong.

“I’d say this whole week of practice has been pretty good,” Lee said after Friday’s session. “It’s been sharper across the board, no mistakes, very little penalties, guys are clocked in.”

Lee said the defense has been determined to minimize penalties and mental mistakes the last few weeks.

In last week’s loss to the Panthers, outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins was penalized for jumping offside and extending a fourth-quarter drive for the offense. Of the seven penalties called against the Jets, four were defensive penalties.

“After the Miami game we started focusing in on the last period of the day,” Lee said. “Just finishing, being sharp, no stupid penalties, jumping offside. We can control that look forward to putting that together on Sunday.”

The Jets host the Chiefs on Sunday.