Jets' Darryl Roberts injures calf at practice

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets are expected to be without another defensive starter on Sunday.

Cornerback Darryl Roberts suffered a calf injury in practice Wednesday. Adam Gase made it sound as if the non-contact injury would keep Roberts down for some time.

“I just know those are tough ones to come back from that fast,” Gase said.

The Jets already are short-handed at that spot going into Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Starting corner Trumaine Johnson was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday with injuries in both ankles. Now with Roberts likely out, the Jets are left with Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet – both are primarily nickel corners – and Nate Hairston and Maurice Canady, who the Jets claimed off of waivers from the Ravens on Wednesday.

The Jets also could activate rookie Bless Austin from the PUP list, which they have to do by today. Austin, a sixth-round pick, had been rehabbing from knee surgery, but he’s been practicing the last couple of weeks.

“He’s done a good job in practice,” Gase said. “He’s doing everything he can to get himself ready. We’ll see how it goes today and what they want to do upstairs with our situation.

“We need anybody that knows the defense. We’ll see how that goes. Hopefully we can get him up and everything’s good, give us another guy.”

The Jets also have been mixing and matching at inside linebacker since Avery Williamson was lost for the season with a torn ACL, and C.J. Mosley suffered a groin injury the first game of the season.

Neville Hewitt has missed the last three games with a neck injury and hasn’t been cleared for contact. James Burgess and Brandon Copeland, normally an outside linebacker, have been playing inside.

The Jets signed Paul Worrilow on Tuesday, but he hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2017.