The Jets are holding on to cornerback Darryl Roberts.

They came to terms on a deal with the pending free agent Monday, a league source confirmed. This was a small move for a team that is expected to be very busy this week.

The free-agent negotiation period began Monday, and the Jets have many holes to fill. One of them is in the secondary, where Roberts played well last season.

Roberts appeared in all 16 games, starting 10 of them, and played on special teams. He spelled Trumaine Johnson at corner when he was injured and Marcus Maye at safety when he was out. Roberts finished fifth on the team in tackles (48) and fourth in passes defended (seven).

The Jets still need to address the secondary. Safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye are signed. The Jets gave Johnson a five-year $72 million deal last offseason. But cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Buster Skrine are set to become free agents Wednesday.

Roberts is the second free agent that the Jets are bringing back. They came to terms on a deal with offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison over the weekend. Other free agents the Jets would like to retain include defensive end Henry Anderson, returner Andre Roberts and kicker Jason Myers.

The Jets addressed the left guard position Sunday when they reached an agreement in principle to acquire former two-time Pro Bowl left guard Kelechi Osemele and a sixth-round pick from the Raiders for a fifth-rounder.

The deal can’t become official until Wednesday when the 2019 league year begins. Osemele tweeted Monday, “J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets! ... Can’t wait to bring one in with my new squad.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Since protecting Sam Darnold is a priority, the Jets are expected to pursue the top two centers in free agency, Matt Paradis of the Broncos and Kansas City’s Mitch Morse.