The Jets signed free agent quarterback David Fales to be the backup to Luke Falk for Sunday’s game against New England, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Fales has very little NFL experience – he’s played in three games. But he has worked with Adam Gase in Miami. The Jets coach was looking for someone who knew his system so he could step in if anything happens to Falk. Fales was in training camp with the Detroit Lions this summer.

The Jets lost Sam Darnold to mononucleosis last week, and his backup Trevor Siemian suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Monday’s loss to the Browns.

Siemian will have surgery. But things are looking better for Darnold, who said Tuesday that the doctors estimate he can return in Week 5 against the Eagles.

Until Darnold returns, Gase said Falk would be the starter. He’ll get his first NFL start Sunday against the Patriots. The Jets have their bye week after the Patriots game.

Fales, 28, hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2017 when he was with Dolphins. Overall, Fales is 31-for-48 for 287 yards with one touchdown and one interception in three games with the Bears and Dolphins.