David Fales is back with the Jets as Sam Darnold’s backup.

The Jets have reached a one-year deal with Fales, a league source confirmed Tuesday. He spent most of last season backing up Darnold, but Fales only played eight snaps in two appearances and didn’t attempt a pass.

It’s expected that the Jets will bring in a more experienced veteran quarterback, especially after what transpired last season.

Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis after the Jets’ Week 1 victory and missed the next three games. The Jets lost backup Trevor Siemian for the season with a broken ankle in the second game of the season. Adam Gase turned to Luke Falk, who had never taken an NFL snap before.

Falk played three games, had zero touchdowns, threw three interceptions and was sacked 16 times. The Jets waived Falk once Darnold was cleared to play before Week 5.

Fales was brought in Sept. 18, before the third game of the season, in large part because he was familiar with Gase’s system. Fales worked with Gase when he was the offensive coordinator in Chicago and then when he was the Dolphins head coach.

In five career NFL games, Fales is 31-for-48 for 287 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.