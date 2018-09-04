Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Jets sign ex-Giants QB Davis Webb to practice squad

Webb was a third-round pick of the Giants in 2017 but has never appeared in a regular-season game.

Giants quarterback Davis Webb throws a pass against the Jets at MetLife Stadiu on Aug. 24, 2018. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
The Giants' loss turned into the Jets' gain.

The Jets signed former Giants quarterback Davis Webb to their practice squad Tuesday. Webb was a third-round pick of the Giants in 2017.

Webb was released on Sunday, and when he cleared waivers, the Jets inked him and cut QB John Wolford from the practice squad.

Webb worked almost exclusively with the second-team offense during training camp, but the Giants kept rookie Kyle Lauletta and Alex Tanney as Eli Manning’s backups.

The Giants' selection of running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick in a draft that many believe included several potential franchise quarterbacks also proved beneficial for the Jets. They nabbed quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 pick and announced Monday that Darnold would be their Week 1 starting quarterback.

Webb never appeared in a regular-season game. He was inactive for all but one of the Giants' games last season: the season finale. He completed 28 of 53 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown this preseason.

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

