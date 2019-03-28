Davis Webb is back with the Jets.

Webb signed his exclusive rights tender, the team announced Thursday. Wide receiver Deontay Burnett and defensive back Jeremy Clark also signed their tenders.

The Jets signed Webb before the start of the 2018 season after the quarterback was surprisingly waived by the Giants. Webb spent most of last season on the Jets’ practice squad. A third-round pick of the Giants in 2017, Webb still hasn’t played in a regular-season game. He will be a part of a quarterback room that includes Sam Darnold and Trevor Siemian.

Burnett, an undrafted receiver who was Darnold's favorite target at USC in 2017, was signed by the Jets on Sept. 3. He caught 10 passes for 143 yards as a rookie. Clark, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jets in 2017, has appeared in two NFL games.