Adam Gase has only publicly ruled out Sam Darnold and Le’Veon Bell for Thursday’s preseason finale against the Eagles, but many starters will be watching from the sideline.

The Jets will get one last look at numerous players to decide whether they want them on their 53-man roster

“There’s a lot of guys that are going to be playing for their job here,” Gase said.

The Jets still have question marks at every position, but the answers should become very clear Thursday.

Trevor Siemian is a lock to be Darnold’s backup. But former Giant Davis Webb and Luke Falk could be competing for the No. 3 job. Webb’s days as a Jet could be numbered.

“Some of the days in practice have been good,” Gase said. “He's had a couple rough days as far as the game play goes. He's had some decisions that were really good that just, the result wasn't exactly what he wanted or what you're looking for.”

When the Giants cut Webb, their 2017 third-round pick, a little more than a year ago it was a big surprise. It wouldn’t be this time.

Webb has only completed 11 of 22 passes, with no touchdowns and two interceptions this preseason. But Gase said this would be a good game to gauge Webb because he won’t just play a few series.

“Been here before,” Webb said. “I was in a similar situation a year ago, I guess. This is my fifth head coach, my fifth GM total. Nothing really fazes me. Just go out there, do your best and be a great teammate.

Gase kept four quarterbacks last year in Miami. One was Falk.

He spent most of last season on Miami’s practice squad. He said knowing the offense and Gase has helped him. Falk is 16-for-18 with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 135.9 this preseason.

“You have one guaranteed opportunity right now and that’s playing on Thursday,” Falk said. “You have to go out there and make the most of it.”

Gase may settle on three quarterbacks and add more depth at linebacker or the secondary.

Veteran Bilal Powell is trending toward being the No. 3 running back behind Bell and Ty Montgomery. Elijah McGuire appears to be on the bubble, and could be the odd-man out. Second-year back Trenton Cannon is expected to make the team as a kick returner.

The Jets could keep six receivers. Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy are safe bets. Charone Peake and Greg Dortch could make it as special teams players. Dortch has been the Jets’ best punt returner. The Jets could have a tough call on Deontay Burnett. He’s shown flashes and has chemistry with his Darnold. They played together at USC.

On the defensive line, second-year players Nathan Shepherd and Folorunso Fatukasi of Far Rockaway are both on the bubble. But Fatukasi has improved his chances of sticking the last couple of weeks.

The Jets lost linebacker Avery Williamson (torn ACL) for the season and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland to a four-game NFL suspension. That leaves C.J. Mosley, Jordan Jenkins and Neville Hewitt as the likely starters while Frankie Luvu, Harvey Langi and Tarell Basham could be part of the linebacker rotation. Rookie Blake Cashman can play special teams while fellow rookie Jachai Polite hasn’t distinguished himself at all. Anthony Wint, Stephone Anthony and Albert McClellan are in the mix as well.

The secondary is still unsettled as evidenced by the Jets acquiring cornerback Nate Hairston from the Colts Wednesday. They also signed or claimed Alex Brown, Derrick Kindred and Marcus Cooper during camp. Former CFL player Tevaughn Campbell and undrafted free agent Kyron Brown have a chance at making it. Second-year cornerback Parry Nickerson, a 2018 draft pick, may not.

Lachlan Edwards is expected to do the punting for the fourth straight year, while Taylor Bertolet could lock up the Jets kicker spot with a strong performance Thursday, or he could kick himself out of the job.

The Jets believe in Bertolet, otherwise they would have brought in a second kicker and had a competition. Bertolet has been kicking by himself since replacing Chandler Catanzaro, who retired after the Jets’ first preseason game.

“I guess it’s encouraging, but I still believe I’m competing against every kicker in the NFL,” Bertolet said. “They’re looking at every guy. I have to do my job every single time I go out there because you never know who they’re watching.”