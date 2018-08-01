FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – From Division II to the third-round of the NFL draft, to now practicing with the first-team defense, Nathan Shepherd has had a knack for defying expectations.

The 24-year-old defensive lineman has shined early in training camp, despite a bumpy road to professional football that saw him temporarily drop out of Canada’s Simon Fraser University before working enough odd jobs to help him pay tuition at his next college, Fort Hays State (they eventually offered him a scholarship). After five practices, the rookie has been a bright spot on the defensive line, and if he continues on this course, appears to be well on his way to earning a starting role.

The next few days, though, could help color the rest of his camp.

“He’s tough,” Todd Bowles said, while underlining that Shephard isn’t fully there yet. “We understand he’s tough and he’s athletic and he can play, but he’s got to learn the scheme as well. He’s going through the learning process just like all the rookies. It’s to be expected. You give them about a week and a half, almost two weeks grace period to get everything down so he’s not swimming, then the installation slows down and guys get to focus in and then you can take a look at them and see what they learn.”

Enunwa, Leggett hurt

WR Quincy Enunwa, who is coming off a season-ending neck injury, and TE Jordan Leggett were both held out of practice with injuries. Bowles would not comment on the extent or nature of the injuries, but did confirm that Enunwa did not re-injure his neck.

Jet streams

S Marcus Maye (ankle) and WR Terrelle Pryor (ankle) both participated in team drills for the first time this training camp, but were in non-contact jerseys and limited… After amassing nearly 30 penalties over the first four practices, the Jets cleaned it up considerably on Day 4, with only four. “You can win with four during the season,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to keep it five and below. We don’t want to be up in the nine, 10 area and it’s a work in progress every day with a lot of guys and a lot of new guys going in…It’s going to be a constant progression throughout camp.”