The Jets and Patriots made a stunning, rare trade on Tuesday.

Adam Gase will reunite with Demaryius Thomas after the Jets acquired the former Pro Bowl receiver from New England for a 2021 sixth-round pick, a league source confirmed.

This is the first time the teams made a deal together since Bill Belichick left the Jets in 2000 to become New England’s coach. The Patriots sent first-, fourth- and fifth-round picks to the Jets for Belichick.

The Patriots moved Thomas to their AFC East rival on the same day they officially signed Antonio Brown. It certainly raises questions as to how healthy the 31-year-old Thomas is and how much he has left.

Thomas tore his Achilles in Week 16 last year as a member of the Houston Texans. Thomas spent much of training camp with New England on the PUP list, but he played in the Patriots’ preseason finale and caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. But he was limited in practice last week and inactive for the Patriots’ victory over the Steelers Sunday night.

If healthy, Thomas adds needed depth to the Jets’ wide receiver unit. He also was acquired a day after Gase was critical of the Jets’ receivers in their 17-16 loss to the Bills.

Thomas spent parts of nine seasons with the Broncos. Gase was there for five of them, first as a wide receivers coach and the last two as the Broncos' offensive coordinator. Thomas made the Pro Bowl three times, and had his two best seasons when Gase was the offensive coordinator in 2013-14. Thomas totaled 203 receptions for 3,049 yards and 25 touchdowns in those years.