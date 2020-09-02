FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Rookie Denzel Mims ran routes with the receiver group, a real step toward practicing with the Jets for the first time. But the return of deep threat Breshad Perriman remains on hold.

Adam Gase expected Perriman to return from a knee injury over the weekend. But he still has swelling in his knee. It’s unclear when the Jets will get back the receiver they signed to replace Robby Anderson.

“I was way off on that,” Gase said following Wednesday’s practice. “I really thought he was going to be back.”

Gase said they’re being “precautious” with Perriman and he was told by the trainers that it’s nothing “we needed to worry about” Perriman did some light jogging Wednesday. But according to Gase, Perriman still feels something on certain cuts.

The Jets play Week 1 against Buffalo in 11 days and are hoping to have their top receivers available. Mims, who is returning from a hamstring injury, said he would be ready for the opener.

“Most definitely,” Mims said.

Nearly three weeks ago, Mims tweaked his hamstring reaching to catch a ball before the first full practice of training camp, and has been rehabbing ever since. Mims, a second-round pick out of Baylor, took part in individual position drills Wednesday for the first time.

“It felt amazing,” the 6-3 wideout said. “I felt real good to go out there and compete, well practice, get back in a rhythm and get my feet wet a little bit, catching the ball and being out there with my teammates.”

The Jets had high hopes coming in that Mims would be a weapon for Sam Darnold and regular contributor this year. He may still be, but the Jets will continue to bring him along slowly. One bad step and the hamstring could flare up again, and Mims could sit even longer.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen him get to run routes live,” Gase said. “It’s good to see him moving around. It looked like he was running well. We didn’t do anything crazy, but moving around, hitting the routes he hit in individual, that was good to see.”

Gase said the plan is for Mims to start getting some live reps against the defense and see if they can fast track his progress. The Jets may only have five more full practices before their first game.

“We need him to put things on fast-forward mentally,” Gase said.

The wide receiver position was thin to begin, and it’s been the spot where the Jets have suffered the most injuries.

Mims said it’s been “very frustrating” not being able to practice or to be able to help the undermanned position group. He’s never had an injury that made him miss this much time, and can’t wait to make up for it.

“When I get out there and go full-go I’m going to show them what I can do,” Mims said. .

Mims was one of the best receivers in the nation at Baylor. He caught 182 passes for 2,901 yards and 28 touchdowns in his last three years.

While he sat out, Mims took part in walk-throughs, studied the playbook and worked with receivers coaches Shawn Jefferson and Hines Ward. Mims wanted to make sure he understood the offense and where he needed to be so he wouldn’t be that far behind when he returned.

“I did extra meetings,” Mims said. “I did extra meetings with the coaches and just tried to make sure I’m ready when I come back, my timing’s right. I was on the field, I was going through every play that they were saying, just doing everything that I could to make sure that I was ready.”