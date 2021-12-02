FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Denzel Mims hasn’t been targeted much this season, but that could change this week.

The Jets could be down two receivers Sunday against the Eagles. Corey Davis didn’t practice for the second straight day due to a groin injury and could miss his second straight game. Keelan Cole is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and not expected back this week.

The door is open for Mims to possibly start in his return from a three-game absence after contracting COVID-19. Mims, who did conditioning work last week, was officially activated Wednesday and has practiced the past two days.

It’s been a rough season for Mims, a second-round pick last year. He was knocked out of OTAs with a bad case of food poisoning. He’s been playing from behind since then.

Mims was inactive twice and has appeared in just six games this season. He has seven catches on 14 targets. The Jets want to see Mims finish the season strong.

"I was pumped for the strides he was making, particularly in this offense," coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "Missing those OTAs, missing some time in training camp, not having the amount of snaps we all wanted for him early on, then he got comfortable with it.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I was really looking forward to not only was he getting comfortable with the offense but making the plays. All we want him to do is go line up, play as fast as you can, when the ball comes your way you guy make that play like we all know that he can."

More Moore

Rookie Elijah Moore’s playmaking abilities have been on full display lately. The Jets won’t stop feeding the receiver.

"When you got the hot hand," LaFleur said, "you want to keep getting him the ball"

According to LaFleur, the Jets "tried to limit how much we were putting on" Moore early. But as he’s gotten more comfortable with the offense and speed of the NFL game, the Jets have given Moore more responsibilities.

Moore has lined up in the slot, on the outside and in the backfield. He’s run jet sweeps and reverses. Over his last six games, he’s averaged 8.1 touches and 71.7 scrimmage yards with five touchdowns.

"He’s getting more and more comfortable and he’s producing out there," LaFleur said.

Kickin’ it

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said the kicking competition between Matt Ammendola and Alex Kessman is "real close." Boyer said the Jets would make a decision as to who will be the kicker for this week’s game by Friday. They also had former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro in for a tryout.