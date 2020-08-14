FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims suffered a hamstring injury earlier this week that kept him out of the Jets’ first on-field full-team practice Friday, and it could be some time before he’s back.

Coach Adam Gase said Mims hurt himself while running routes.

“It was a low throw, he took a weird step and really stretched himself out,” Gase said. “He felt something. We’re going to have to see how long it takes.”

This is a critical time for Mims, and all rookies for that matter. There was no in-person offseason program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything was virtual. This is his first opportunity to really work with the offense and against a defense, and now that is on hold. Gase said Mims would spend extra time with the coaches and in walkthroughs learning where he’s supposed to line up and his assignment.

“Mentally we can help him improve,” Gase said. “At the end of the day when you’re playing that spot it’s all about that chemistry you have with the quarterback. We’re missing time. He’s tried to do everything right. He shows up early, tries to make sure he does all the right things, taking care of his body. It was just a really weird step he took and he just got stretched out.”

The Jets selected Mims in the second round, 59th overall, out of Baylor, and hoped he would be a contributor right away. They’re already relatively thin at wide receiver, where Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman are expected to be Sam Darnold’s top two targets. Gase said they could look to add someone, but due to all the protocols and COVID testing, that player wouldn’t be able to join the team right away.

“Right now, I love the way that our group’s working,” Gase said. “We just got to stay healthy. We could get thin quick with the numbers.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

More injuries

Running back Frank Gore also sat out of practice with a hamstring issue. Gase made it sound as if it wasn’t too serious, so they held out the 37-year-old Gore for precautionary reasons.

Cornerback Pierre Desir also missed practice because of a hamstring. Rookie defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga didn’t practice due to a quad, and running back Kenneth Dixon had a hip flexor.