Jets rookie WR Denzel Mims ruled out of opener at Buffalo with hamstring issue

Rookie receiver Denzel Mims injured his "good" hamstring

Rookie receiver Denzel Mims injured his "good" hamstring during practice Thursday. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
It’s a double whammy for Jets rookie receiver Denzel Mims.

Mims, a second-round selection out of Baylor, won't play Sunday against Buffalo after pulling his “good” hamstring at practice Thursday.

 He was ruled out according to the injury report Friday.

Mims missed training camp  because of an injury on his other hamstring and practiced fully for the first time Wednesday. He was limited Thursday before the injury.

Coach Adam Gase said the injury doesn’t appear as serious as the original one, but it could land the receiver on the IR, which means he would miss at least the first three games.

The 22-year-old was expected to be involved in Sunday’s game plan and drew praise from Gase and quarterback Sam Darnold.

“It’s a shame because [Thursday], when we were doing routes  versus air, I was seeing him really coming off the ball,” Gase said. “The way he was running, the way he was executing some of the routes we were doing, I was getting fired up.”

The Jets are left with four healthy receivers in Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios. They will likely activate another wideout from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

“I feel like [expletive] for him because I feel like he worked really hard to get back,” Gase said. “And for it to be the other hamstring … I hated seeing him go through that.”

