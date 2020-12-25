Denzel Mims could be upset over a rookie season that was filled with losses, and not just the final score on game days. Injuries to both hamstrings robbed Mims of training camp, practice reps, experience and game action.

But Mims has had a positive outlook. He isn’t looking back. The talented receiver is looking forward to what he can be, as long as he stays healthy. Mims believes he can be a No. 1 receiver for the Jets.

"The main focus for me is I want to be labeled as a good route runner," Mims said. "That’s what in the offseason I’m going to work on a lot. I ‘m going to try to be good in that area and try to do good at everything else.

"I want to be that go-to guy. I’m going to try to do everything I can so I can impress the coaches and my teammates, so they can trust me."

The Jets have been looking for a legit go-to receiver for a few years. In Adam Gase’s system, it’s usually the slot receiver, and Jamison Crowder has performed well. But whoever coaches the Jets next season will have his own system, and Mims could be utilized more.

Gase probably would have if Mims were available more. The second-round pick from Baylor has the skill-set to be a go-to guy. His willingness to learn and ask questions and his desire to be great have earned high praise from teammates and coaches.

"The more I’ve been around him," Gase said, "he’s done nothing but impress the [expletive] out of me."

Mims has shown he can make contested catches in traffic or beat defensive backs on the outside in the seven games he’s played this season. He has 22 catches for 342 yards. Fourteen of Mims’ receptions have resulted in first downs.

He’s one of the many what-ifs about the Jets (1-13) this season. What if the second-round pick from Baylor had been healthy from the beginning?

The Jets, who close out their home schedule Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium against the Browns, wouldn’t be a playoff team. But Mims would be further along in his development and the offense probably would have looked much better and far more dynamic than it did on many game days.

Mims missed the first six games because of the hamstring issues. He also had to sit out a game for falling out of COVID-19 protocols because he flew home to Texas for a family emergency.

The time lost at the beginning set Mims back, especially since there was no real offseason training. He got hurt just before training camp opened so Mims was playing catch-up almost immediately.

But he proved to be a quick study. He constantly asked Crowder and Breshad Perriman questions and spent a lot of time with the coaches to make sure he knew what he needed to do.

"He’s grown and matured very quickly," Gase said. "I love how inquisitive he is about everything. He tries to do things right. He tries to make sure that he understands his lane. He respects the veteran players and tries to do all those little things right that people probably don’t notice. I’ve been really impressed with him."

Mims’ teammates have been impressed too. The Jets handed out team awards this week and Mims was voted "The Rookie who Acts Like a Pro."

The Jets knew Mims could play. But Gase admitted he didn’t know what to expect after Mims missed all that time early. But he continued to work, study and ultimately earned the trust of everyone.

Gase has shown plenty of trust in Mims, calling his number often and on drives late in games. Mims was targeted at least seven times in four of the seven games he’s played.

Mims could be targeted plenty in the Jets’ final two games since their focus is developing the young players. They’ve already like what they’re seeing from him.

"He practices hard, tries to learn everything, he takes coaching, whether it’s hard or just talking to him," Gase said. "He wants to do the right thing. He wants to be in the right spot for the quarterback. I can’t be more pleased with how he’s developed. It’s a shame we just didn’t have him earlier."