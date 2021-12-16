FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Denzel Mims said this season has been "very difficult" and he’s moved past being benched last week for committing penalties on back-to-back plays. He hopes to prove himself over the Jets’ final four games.

"I think I’m a very good player," Mims said after practice Thursday. "I don’t think there’s too many people that’s like me. It will be shown. I just got to keep moving forward."

The second-year receiver has had a disappointing season. He has eight catches for 133 yards over eight games.

Mims, who was sick during OTAs, has been a healthy scratch twice this season and missed three games with COVID-19. He’s coming off a game in which he played just one snap in the second half after being flagged for two penalties that killed a potential tying touchdown drive against New Orleans. The Jets were missing three receivers too, including starters Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.

Mims called those penalties "frustrating." As far as being benched, Mims said, "I can’t control their decisions." He said he tried to support his teammates. Mims said he’s got to "just stay hungry" and "stay positive" and be ready to make the most of whatever opportunities he gets.

The Jets are still down three receivers, so Mims will get another chance to prove himself Sunday against Miami.

"We challenged him," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "Let’s call it what it is, any position, but when you’re a receiver you can’t commit three penalties in two games. You just can’t. He knows that … He’s going to have another opportunity. It’s a fresh week. Excited to see what he’s going to do."

LaFleur said the message for Mims – and all players - is, "you got to play winning football" and you can’t do "things that are detrimental to your team." LaFleur said Mims has great size, length and speed, but he still has to put it all together.

Mims, a second-round pick last year out of Baylor, could be playing his final four games as a Jet. He said he’s only concerned with this week.

"My focus is right now," Mims said. "I can’t worry about the future. I got to do what I can right now. We’re in the present, not the future."

COVID hits Dolphins

The Dolphins could be severely shorthanded on offense Sunday. Receiver Jaylen Waddle was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining running backs Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay and Salvon Ahmed ... The Jets placed wide receiver Elijah Moore, who is on IR, and linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.