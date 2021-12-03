Sometimes, pro athletes end up on the COVID-19 list and are able to return quickly as the virus doesn’t really affect them except for a few sniffles.

That was not the case for wide receiver Denzel Mims of the Jets.

Mims, who is vaccinated, said on Friday that his bout with COVID was no easy matter.

"I hope everybody’s wearing their mask," he said, "because I don’t wish that on nobody."

Mims, who has been out for three weeks, said he had severe symptoms for about a week and was managing it with Tylenol and Aleve.

"It was more like body aches [and] puking," he said. "Probably everything that you could have with COVID, I went through it. But I'm good now."

Mims said the second week was spent waiting for a negative test, but he kept testing positive. He was finally activated on Wednesday and was able to practice ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Eagles.

"The first week was [the] symptoms and then the next week was like really just trying to get back, waiting for me to test negative," he said. "But I [kept] testing positive. It’s been great just being around the team, being able to come back in the building and just feel the energy up here. It's been great and just being back on the field, I enjoyed that."

The Jets need Mims because Keelan Cole is on the COVID list and Corey Davis may or may not return from a groin injury.

Before practice, coach Robert Saleh said Davis is "going to give it a run today . . . We’re more optimistic than last week."

Mims, a second-round pick in 2020, has had a rough 2021. He was knocked out of OTAs with a bad case of food poisoning and hasn’t been productive when he’s been on the field. In six games, he has only been targeted 14 times. Mims has seven catches for 129 yards and no TDs.

But with the state of the Jets’ receiving group, Mims could start on Sunday after a good week of practice.

"He’s got that big smile running around, a lot of energy," Saleh said. "Looks like he had fresh legs. We’re excited to get him out on the football field to give him an opportunity to make some plays."

Mims last played on Nov. 4 vs. the Colts. He had one catch for 20 yards.

"I wasn't happy with my performance," he said. "I left a lot on the field. I can't get myself down, though. I’ve just got to keep moving forward and accept the things I went through that game and just keep pushing forward. I’ve just got to keep my mind positive. So I’m ready to play Sunday, honestly."

Notes & quotes: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) is listed as questionable. Coach Nick Sirianni said it’s "still an unknown" if Hurts will start. Hurts said earlier in the week that he planned to play. Gardner Minshew is his backup . . . Saleh said DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) "is not looking good for the weekend."