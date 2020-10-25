How did Denzel Mims look in his debut?

The rookie wide receiver got off to a good start, but then he was never heard from again. That was the story of the Jets’ offense in this game, and Mims got wrapped up in it.

In his first game since coming off injured reserve because of hamstring issues, Mims caught four passes for 42 yards. All of that came in the first half. But he showed he could help this team, if only Sam Darnold gets the protection he needs to make throws.

"I was very excited today," Mims said. "I had a lot of energy. I was ready to play, and I was happy to be out there."

Mims said he had a grin on his face after making his first catch. He also was shown respect from the Bills. They put their talented cornerback Tre’Davious White on Mims. They did some jawing, but Mims wouldn’t reveal what was said.

"He was on me quite a bit," Mims said. "The second half, he was one me almost every snap. To compete against a corner like that is great. I had a few catches. It boosted my confidence. We talked a little bit. To see that and go against someone that good, my first game it feels amazing."

How did La’Mical Perine do with more touches?

The rookie running back showed he deserves more touches. Perine, who the Jets plan to feature more, totaled 55 yards on 13 touches. The Jets coaches just have to keep feeding him the ball.

Perine had a 20-yard run at the start of the Jets’ only touchdown drive of the game. He capped it with a 5-yard score, running around the edge before extending the ball over the pylon for his first NFL touchdown.

"I wish I could have gotten more yards and do a little more for the offense," Perine said. "It felt great to have that opportunity and it’s a blessing to be able to score my first touchdown. Hopefully I’m going to have many more. I would love to have gotten a win today. It would have felt even better."

What is Kansas City going to do to the Jets next week?

The winless Jets travel to KC to face the defending Super Bowl champs in the Le’Veon Bell revenge game. The Jets will be massive underdogs, perhaps three touchdowns or more. But the 0-7 Jets don’t want to hear that they’re going there with nothing to lose.

"We go into every game preparing to win and preparing for it to be a fight to the end," linebacker Tarell Basham said. "We don’t go into any game like we got nothing to lose. We’re a team. We show up every week."

How is Breshad Perriman doing?

The wide receiver took a crushing hit from Bills safety Micah Hyde on the Jets’ last series, that nearly led to a brawl. It happened on the Jets sideline and Hyde was penalized. The hit was ugly. Perriman, who finished with two catches for 27 yards, is being evaluated for a concussion.

What did the two teams do during the national anthem?

Jets rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton and running back Ty Johnson took a knee. The Bills stayed in the locker room.