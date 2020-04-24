Joe Douglas decided having three third-round picks was better than having two, and he still grabbed a highly rated wide receiver after dealing down in the second round.

The Jets general manager traded the No. 48 selection overall to the Seahawks for picks No. 59 in the second and 101 in the third. Douglas then used the No. 59 choice on Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims, giving Sam Darnold a much-needed weapon. The Jets also have the No. 68 and 79 choices in the third round on Friday.

Douglas apparently felt he could get better value picking later even with some quality receivers on the board at 48. Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool and Mims were both on the board when the Jets were scheduled to pick. It worked out for Douglas.

The Jets needed a receiver and Mims was clearly the best one available at that time. The 6-3, 215-pound Mims caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior at Baylor. Mims also surpassed 1,000 receiving yards as a sophomore when he had 61 receptions for 1,087 yards and eight scores.

It was imperative that the Jets address the need for receiver early in this draft. Mims was the 13th one selected. He joins a receiver room that features Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, Josh Doctson, Vyncint Smith and Braxton Berrios.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Jets take another receiver with one of their seven remaining picks in this draft.

The Jets need help at multiple positions beside wide receiver. They also have holes at cornerback, edge rusher and backup running back. They also would like to add more depth on the offensive line. Douglas could address some of those areas before the night is over.