Where was Denzel Mims after halftime?

The Jets basically benched Mims after he was flagged for back-to-back penalties at the end of the first half. Robert Saleh described them as "killer."

The Jets were at the Saints’ 24, down 10-3, when Mims was called for illegal use of the hands on first down. On the very next play, he was penalized for illegal formation. He basically wasn’t lined up correctly. The Jets had to settle for a field goal.

After that, Mims played just one snap after halftime.

"I’ll speak for him and I’m sure he’ll echo it – he’s got to be better," Saleh said.

Mims didn’t speak to reporters after the game. But this was the latest chapter in a difficult and uninspiring season for the second-year receiver. He was a healthy scratch twice, missed three games due to COVID and has only been targeted 16 times all season.

The Jets needed a big game from Mims with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore both placed on IR this week. Mims didn’t have a catch and was only targeted once.

"He’ll get another opportunity next week," Saleh said. "It’s not like anyone’s coming back. He’s very capable. He missed a couple weeks. He’s got to hit the ground running, he’s got to get himself going again with regards to the game plan, the urgency and the discipline that he caught himself up to before he had COVID.

"He’ll come back, got a lot of faith in him."

Did Saleh think some Jets’ players stopped playing at the end when they gave up Taysom Hill’s long touchdown run?

No. Saleh has been supportive of his defense all season and he continues to back them.

Saleh called it "a well-designed play" that led to Hill running down the sideline untouched for 44 yards. The Saints put Alvin Kamara in motion and used him as a decoy.

"We got cut out at one spot and ran underneath another block," Saleh said. "Guys want to get the ball carrier down."

What do Mims and Ty Johnson, who dropped three passes, have to do to keep playing?

Just keep showing up and working because the Jets are down bodies at receiver and running back and they need everyone to step up and play. Saleh said this game is "not going to define their careers."

"It’s not like we’re kicking these guys out of the building," he said. "They’re going to get more opportunities here in the next four weeks. It’s just a matter of keeping the main thing the main thing. Find ways to get better. Make plays when you get your opportunity.

Why didn’t Austin Waller play?

He woke up sick. Reportedly, Waller was going to start at running back. But Saleh said Waller "could barely stand."

Why was defensive end Ronnie Blair inactive after the Jets elevated him from the practice squad for this game?

Blair had a non-COVID illness.

How did the Jets honor Demaryius Thomas?

They held a moment of silence before the game for the former longtime Broncos receiver and one-time Jet. He passed away Thursday night at the age of 33.