Rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims leaves Jets for personal matter in Texas

Denzel Mims of the New York Jets runs

Denzel Mims of the New York Jets runs a reception during the fourth quarter against Kyle Van Noy of the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Denzel Mims is away from the Jets because of a personal matter, and it could impact his status for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Adam Gase couldn’t go into details, saying only that Mims is "dealing with a personal issue." A league source confirmed an NFL Network report that the Jets rookie receiver returned home to Texas for a family emergency.

Players are tested for COVID-19 daily. Mims would need to be back in New Jersey by Wednesday night to get tested or he won’t be able to play Sunday because of COVID restrictions.

"He’s possibly going to be out of the protocol here," Gase said. "We’ll see how today goes, but there’s a possibility that that could throw him out of the game."

Anyone falling out of COVID-19 protocols needs to test negative for five consecutive days. That person would be eligible to rejoin his team on Day 6 if he gets a negative rapid test.

Mims has made some impressive catches and big plays for the Jets since returning from injuries to both hamstrings that kept him out the first six games of the season.

The second-round pick from Baylor has caught 19 passes for 324 yards. Mims has had at least one reception of more than 20 yards in the last five games.

