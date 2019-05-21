The Jets signed veteran receiver Deonte Thompson, his agent tweeted Tuesday.

Thompson, 30, spent last season with the Cowboys and Bills, and also played for Jets coach Adam Gase, who is the team’s acting general manager. Thompson was with the Bears in 2015 when Gase was the offensive coordinator.

Thompson has caught 94 passes for 1,193 yards and four touchdowns in seven NFL seasons. In his one year with Gase, Thompson was on the practice squad for half the season. He played in seven games and caught two passes.

This is Gase’s fourth transaction since he was named interim general manager following Mike Maccagnan’s dismissal last Wednesday.

Gase also traded linebacker Darron Lee to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick, signed punter Matt Darr and waived tight end Jordan Leggett.

The Jets are holding their first OTAs under Gase on Tuesday. The first session that is open to the media is Thursday.