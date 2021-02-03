Michael Irvin says Jets should 'go all in' to get Deshaun Watson

Michael Irvin believes Jets general manager Joe Douglas should do anything and everything to acquire star quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

Irvin, the NFL Network analyst who was nicknamed "The Playmaker" during his Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys, said it would be "crazy" if the Jets had a playmaker such as Watson.

"If you can get a Deshaun Watson you go all in on a Deshaun Watson," Irvin said during an NFL Network media availability on Wednesday of Super Bowl LV week. "He’s a difference kind of a guy, he’s a different playmaker. And if you can have that different type of playmaker in New York, oh my God, oh my God. It could be crazy if you could get that talent, that kid in New York."

Watson has requested a trade from the Texans, and the Jets have the assets to pull off a deal.

They have the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft this year as well as No. 23 in the first round. Overall, the Jets have five choices in the first 87 picks. They also have two first-round picks next season. Plus, they could use Sam Darnold in a trade for a quarterback.

Former head coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci believes Darnold can still be "a starting quarterback and productive quarterback." He said the Jets have surrounded him with enough talent, and he believes that new coach Robert Saleh will make a big difference on the overall team.

But Mariucci also said that Watson is so good that giving up "a boatload of picks" for him might be the smart move.

"You’re going to have to mortgage the future to grab a guy like that," Mariucci said. "Maybe it’s worth it."

Irvin said, "I still believe you can salvage or save Sam, but if you can get Deshaun Watson I believe you go all in to get Deshaun Watson."