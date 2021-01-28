The Jets had a chance to draft Deshaun Watson four years ago and took Jamal Adams instead. They may not want to make the mistake of passing on Watson again.

It’s a totally different Jets regime, one that’s hungry to put together a perennial winner. Trading for Watson would greatly improve the Jets’ chances of becoming that. And the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback could soon be available.

Watson has requested a trade from the Texans, according to multiple reports. This hardly came as a surprise considering the countless reports of his unhappiness since Houston’s season ended. The most recent reports also indicated that Watson’s request came weeks ago and just became public on Thursday.

The Texans have options, and surely have and will receive plenty of calls for Watson, who is only 25 years old. Watson will have options, too.

When he signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension in September it included a no-trade clause. So Watson would have to agree to go to a team if the Texans decide to trade him. There are no guarantees that Houston will.

The Texans are under new leadership. They hired a new general manager, Nick Caserio, and are set to hire David Culley to be their next head coach. To this point, the Texans have shown no indications that they want to part with their best player. It may take a real offer that Caserio can’t refuse to get the Texans to deal Watson.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas undoubtedly has made a call to the Texans. He wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Jets have been linked to Watson from the outset because of the slew of assets that Douglas has to dangle to make a trade, including quarterback Sam Darnold. The hiring of Robert Saleh as coach made the Jets appealing to Watson, according to the Miami Herald.

The newspaper reported that Watson prefers to be traded to the Jets, who are coming off a 2-14 season. The Dolphins have also been attached to Watson. Like the Jets, Miami has assets they could move, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had an up-and-down rookie season. The Dolphins certainly have appeal. They’re more ready to contend than the Jets and Florida has no state income tax.

There will be a number of other teams that could offer Watson a more competitive roster than the Jets. But those teams may not own the draft picks and flexibility that the Jets have.

Ironically, what the Jets acquired when they traded the disgruntled Adams to Seattle last year could help them land Watson. Douglas received a first-round pick this year and next year, as well as a third-round pick in this draft.

That’s a huge haul for a safety. Imagine what it will take for Houston to trade Watson, who led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and threw a career-high 33 touchdowns this season.

The Jets have two first-round picks in this draft (Nos. 2 and 23), and five in the first three rounds. Next year, the Jets have two No. 1s and four picks in the first three rounds. Some have suggested that the Jets include third-year nose tackle Quinnen Williams in a trade for Watson, but he’s expected to be an anchor of Saleh’s defense.

Either way, the Jets should be able to put together an impressive package. But Douglas surely won’t want to give up too much. The Jets are a team that needs major upgrades at many positions, not just quarterback.