FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets lost another wide receiver at practice, and should be adding one soon.

They reached an agreement with veteran wide receiver Donte Moncrief and will sign him provided he passes all COVID-19 protocols.

The Jets needed help at that position with all the injuries they’ve had in camp, and now Jeff Smith can be added to the growing list.

Smith injured his shoulder going for a ball in 7-on-7 drills on Saturday. He left practice and will undergo an MRI. Smith had been working with the first team because of all the injuries.

The Jets already are without Breshad Perriman (knee), Denzel Mims (hamstring), Vyncint Smith (core-muscle surgery) and Lawrence Cager (knee).

Perriman has been out a week. He was supposed to return on Saturday but the swelling hasn’t gone down enough. Mims hasn’t practiced yet. Vyncint Smith could miss close to two months.

The Jets ‘healthy’ receivers are Jamison Crowder, Chris Hogan, Josh Malone, who got first-team reps Saturday, Braxton Berrios, undrafted rookie free agent George Campbell, who made two good grabs Saturday, and Jehu Chesson.

“We’re down to 6 in practice,” Adam Gase said. “It’s hard to get guys in here. It takes four days with the COVID testing, physicals, guys being in shape. We just need guys to get healthy and get back. We just got to adjust. It’s not going to be easy, but we got to find a way to manage this.”

Moncrief has caught 204 passes for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns in six NFL seasons. The Jets are the inconsistent receiver’s fourth team in three years, but he’s much-needed insurance for this MASH unit.

“You’re looking at a guy that’s able to move pretty good,” Gase said. “He has some experience in the league. He shouldn’t have a problem picking up the offense. It’s hard when you haven’t seen a guy live sometimes it’s hard to say what a guy is going to be in this offense.

Two-minute drill

Right guard Greg Van Roten was limited with an oblique injury he suffered in Wednesday’s practice. Josh Andrews and Jonotthan Harrison replaced him with the starters … Safety Brian Poole took part in special teams drills. It’s the most he’s done since he suffered from dehydration following the Jets first practice more than two weeks ago … Gase said newly acquired running back Kalen Ballage, whom he coached in Miami, could help out on special teams as a returner and gunner … The Jets will practice at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.