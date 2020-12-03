Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains defers to Adam Gase when it comes to the play-calling situation.

Earlier this week, Gase said the play-calling is now "a collaborative effort" with him and Loggains taking part. But in last week’s loss to Miami, it appeared Gase was calling the plays. Loggains was asked on Thursday whether he called plays against the Dolphins and declined to answer.

"The head coach has addressed this and I’m not going to elaborate any more on it," Loggains said.

Gase had been the only play-caller until handing those duties off to Loggains before the Jets’ Week 7 loss to the Bills. Over the last couple of weeks, it seems Gase has been back calling the plays.

"I don’t want to get into specifics," Loggains said. "Coach already talked about this. Most game plans in most places I’ve ever been have been collaborative as far as different people are given different areas and different responsibilities."

Gase said he didn’t want to reveal too much because it puts the Jets at "a competitive disadvantage" if opposing teams know who is responsible for what in-game situation. Loggains said they all have a voice.

"Everything gets chopped up and as an offensive staff you’re together and you’re going through all these things," Loggains said. "Whoever’s calling the plays at that moment is irrelevant because everyone on the offensive staff has a voice in those things. You practice those things and go execute."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lewis remains away

Left guard Alex Lewis remains out of practice for a non-injury related issue. It’s believed to be disciplinary, but Gase said the Jets would have an update on Lewis’ status by Friday.

Supporting Sam

Loggains came to Sam Darnold’s defense during this difficult season, calling him "a bright spot" and praised him for handling adversity the way he has.

"This kid’s the most mentally tough kid I’ve been around," Loggains said. "There’s going to be a really bright future for Sam Darnold. He’s going to continue to get better with every rep he gets.

"In a tough season and a tough stretch of games he’s been incredible as a teammate, as a leader, taking responsibility for everything that’s happened, probably carrying too much burden, but that’s a quarterback’s job. He’s more than willing to do that but the team is going to be better because he does do that."

Another milestone

Frank Gore, who gained 74 yards on the ground last Sunday, has now surpassed 500 rushing for an NFL-record 16 consecutive seasons.

Injury front

Right tackle George Fant (knee/ankle) was limited in practice Thursday. He has shot at returning Sunday after missing last week’s game . . . The Jets placed Blake Cashman (hamstring) on injured reserve. That’s his third stint on IR in two seasons . . . Defensive lineman John-Franklin Myers didn’t practice (not injury related)

Two-minute drill

Rookie Mekhi Becton leads all AFC tackles in Pro Bowl votes . . . Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi is the Jets’ nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.