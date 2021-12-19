How bad is the run defense?

It’s been awful, and it was another bad performance.

The Dolphins don’t have a Pro Bowl back. Most of their backfield was on the COVID-19 list for much of the week. Yet the Dolphins, with Duke Johnson leading the way, gashed the Jets’ defense for a season-high 183 yards on the ground.

"It is disappointing," Robert Saleh said. "There was a lot of missed of missed tackles in the run game. It’s clearly not good enough."

Johnson had carried the ball four times the whole season before Sunday. He rushed for 107 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns. Myles Gaskin, who was on the COVID list until Friday, had a 30-yard run that set up the game-winning touchdown.

The Jets' lack of a run defense has been an issue all season. They have given up more than 100 yards in all but two games this season. Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich haven’t been able to right this problem.

"It’s not good enough," Saleh said. "Not that we don’t have answers. But we have to do a better job from a schematic standpoint. We got to do a better job tackling."

What did Brandin Echols see on his first career interception and pick-six?

He credited fellow rookie corner Michael Carter II for reading what the Dolphins were trying to do before the snap. Carter let the back end know.

Echols, a sixth-round pick from Kentucky, trusted Carter. Tua Tagovailoa tried to pass to tight end Hunter Long and Echols stepped in front of it, intercepted the pass and took it in for the 20-yard game-tying score.

"It was exciting," Echols said. "But coming to the sideline, I knew we had to go back out there and try to do it again. My mindset once I got it, I was happy, excited. But I knew I had to flip the switch and change my mindset and go back out there and try to make a play."

The defense couldn’t. Miami scored the game-winning touchdown on the next series.

What happened to Quinnen Williams?

He re-aggravated the shoulder that he injured last week. Williams said on Monday he would try to play through it. But Williams got hurt in the third quarter, left the game and never returned.

How is Saleh treating these remaining games?

He’s challenged the Jets to look at the end of the season like it’s their playoffs. The Jets came out with that kind of fire and intensity, but it didn’t last.

"He posed a challenge of us to take the mindset of these last four games, treat it like playoff mentality," corner Bryce Hall said. "That’s our mindset. That’s our heart. I feel like we’re still engaged. [Although] we had this tough loss, I really feel and can sense the vibe and energy of this team, we’re on the climb."